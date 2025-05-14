IPL 2025 to allow temporary replacements for final stages
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has unveiled a new policy to enable franchises to hire temporary replacement players for the final stages of its rescheduled 2025 season, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The move comes as the league was suspended due to geopolitical tensions and was subsequently rescheduled, leading to some players pulling out of the tournament.
Notable withdrawals include Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) and Jamie Overton (Chennai Super Kings).
Policy details
Temporary replacements not eligible for retention
The IPL's current rules only allow teams to hire replacement players in case of illness or injury, and only during or before their 12th match of the season.
However, the league has amended these rules to allow temporary replacements for the rest of the rescheduled season.
These temporary players will not be eligible for retention ahead of next season's auction, preventing franchises from exploiting this rule to bypass auction protocols.
Official statement
IPL reassesses replacement rules in light of player unavailability
The IPL has also notified franchises about its decision to "reassess" the replacement rules.
The league said, "Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament."
It also clarified that any replacements approved before the league's suspension are still eligible for retention ahead of next season.
Fizz
IPL 2025: DC sign Mustafizur Rahman as Jake Fraser-McGurk replacement
Delhi Capitals (DC) have acquired the services of Bangladesh's fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, as a replacement for Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
The 23-year-old Australian player was earlier signed by DC during the mega auction for ₹9 crore. DC used the Right to Match card for the player.
Rahman won't be eligible for retention by DC for IPL 2026 under these new rules mentioned above.