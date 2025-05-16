Taskin Ahmed aims to enhance white-ball skills under Shaun Tait
What's the story
Bangladesh's fast-bowling stalwart Taskin Ahmed has expressed his excitement over the recent appointment of former Australian cricketer Shaun Tait as Bangladesh's fast-bowling coach.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took the decision after parting ways with former coach Andre Adams.
Currently recuperating from an Achilles injury and undergoing rehabilitation, Taskin is hopeful about his future training sessions under Tait's guidance.
Coach's impact
Taskin believes Tait's experience will be beneficial
Taskin also praised Tait, emphasizing on his wealth of experience in modern-day T20 cricket.
With more than 200 wickets in T20 matches around the world, Taskin feels Tait's insights and expertise will help the team a lot.
"He must have some good insights into the game. Hopefully, his experience will help us," Taskin told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
This shows Taskin's faith in Tait's influence on their game.
Coaching dynamics
Taskin discusses the role of coaches in national setup
Further elaborating on the role of coaches in a national setup, Taskin said while they can help with game awareness and technicalities, bowlers often have to coach themselves.
But he feels having a big personality like Tait around makes things easier.
His comments reflect an understanding of the balance between individual responsibility and coaching support in professional cricket.
Recovery journey
Taskin's rehabilitation process and return to competitive cricket
Taskin recently went to England for a fitness test and rehabilitation validation. He is hoping to return to competitive cricket on the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in June.
"It's just part of the rehabilitation process, that's what's going on right now," he said about his recovery journey.
His targeted return date speaks volumes about his determination and commitment toward returning to professional cricket soon.
Stats
Taskin's stats in international cricket
Having played 79 ODIs, Taskin has scalped 111 wickets for Bangladesh at an average of 30.05.
In addition to five four-wicket hauls, he also owns a couple of fifers in ODIs.
His best bowling figures of 5/28 came on his debut against India in Mirpur in 2014.
In T20Is, he has claimed 82 wickets across 73 matches at a fine economy of 7.51.
49 of his scalps have come in 17 Test matches at 39.26.