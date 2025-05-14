What's the story

Australia's cricket team is mulling yet another change in their opening pair, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Since David Warner's retirement in January 2024, four different players have occupied the opener position alongside veteran Usman Khawaja.

With Sam Konstas's potential return to Test cricket after two matches against India, and Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis also in the mix, we could see a new opener in the upcoming match.

Here's more.