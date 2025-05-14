Who could open for Australia in WTC final vs SA?
What's the story
Australia's cricket team is mulling yet another change in their opening pair, ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Since David Warner's retirement in January 2024, four different players have occupied the opener position alongside veteran Usman Khawaja.
With Sam Konstas's potential return to Test cricket after two matches against India, and Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis also in the mix, we could see a new opener in the upcoming match.
Here's more.
Bailey's perspective
Selector George Bailey's stance on opening role
Meanwhile, national selector George Bailey has reiterated that the opening slot doesn't have to be occupied by a specialist.
"I think [Josh] could do it, but I've said the same about Marnus," Bailey said in a press conference after Australia's squad for the WTC final and a subsequent three-Test tour of the West Indies was selected.
"I do think it's a role that more people could do. I know there is a prevailing thought it is a specialised role."
#1
Sam Konstas
Konstas, who makes a return to the Aussie side, could be the prime contender to open for Australia against the Proteas.
In the two matches he has played for Australia, Konstas owns 113 runs at 28.25. He has hit one fifty.
19-year-old Konstas owns 1,012 runs in First-Class cricket at 34.89, as per ESPNcrcinfo.
He was last seen in March, reprsenting New South Wales in the 2025 Sheffield Shield. In the two games he played in March, he bagged 6 and 50 versus Western Australia and 5 and 68 versus Tasmania.
#2
Travis Head
Travis Head took up the opener role in Sri Lanka earlier this year.
This prompted Konstas, a specialist opener in his short domestic career, to pave the way after just two games.
Notably, Head has played 5 matches as an opener for Australia in whites. He has 321 runs at 45.85.
His strike rate is 80-plus and he owns two fifties.
Overall, Head has bagged 3,719 runs at 42.14. in Test cricket. He owns 9 tons and 18 fifties.
#3
Marnus Labuschagne
As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne has opened 15 times in First-Class cricket. However, he has only done so once since 2016. Although he did score a century in that outing for Glamorgan against Middlesex, last May.
Labuschagne batted at his usual number three position for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield in March. He played two matches, scoring 23, 0 and 61.
For Australia, he has batted primarily at number three with 3,956 of his 4,396 runs coming in this position.
#4
Josh Inglis
Inglis is another option for the Aussies as an opener in the coveted final against South Africa next month.
He made his debut in the Sri Lanka series and hit a century on debut. He batted at number 5 in his debut match and smashed 102. In the next match, he was sent in at number six. He bagged a duck.
Inglis has made only 60 FC appearances, scoring 3,197 runs at 36.74. He owns 8 hundreds and 12 fifties.
Information
Australia squad for the upcoming WTC final
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.