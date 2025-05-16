What's the story

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, has said he was surprised by Virat Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket.

Despite acknowledging the star batter's incredible career numbers - 123 matches and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries - Shastri thought there were still a few years of red-ball cricket left in him.

He spoke to Kohli just a week before the announcement and sensed the decision had already been made.