'Overcooked': Ravi Shastri weighs in on Virat Kohli's Test retirement
What's the story
Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, has said he was surprised by Virat Kohli's recent retirement from Test cricket.
Despite acknowledging the star batter's incredible career numbers - 123 matches and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries - Shastri thought there were still a few years of red-ball cricket left in him.
He spoke to Kohli just a week before the announcement and sensed the decision had already been made.
Mental exhaustion
Shastri acknowledges Kohli's mental fatigue
Shastri also admitted that Kohli's decision could stem from mental fatigue.
"Virat surprised me because I thought he had at least two-three years of Test match cricket left in him," he told The ICC Review.
However, he added, "When you're mentally fried and overcooked, that's what tells your body."
Despite being physically fit, Shastri implied that the mental toll could push one to burnout.
Global influence
Kohli's global impact and intense scrutiny
Further, Shastri elaborated on the immense pressure and scrutiny Kohli faced as a global cricketing icon.
He said, "He's got accolades around the globe. He has a bigger following than any other cricketer in the last decade."
Shastri described Kohli as an "infectious personality" whose intensity spread quickly not just within the dressing room but also among cricket fans worldwide.
Over-involvement
Shastri reflects on Kohli's involvement and potential burnout
Shastri also reflected on Kohli's level of involvement in matches.
He said the former India captain treated every game as if he had to take all the wickets, catches, and make all decisions.
Together, Shastri and Kohli led India through one of its most successful Test phases.
"If he decided to do something, then he gave his 100%, which is not easy to match. Individually, as a bowler, as a batsman," said Shastri.
Legacy
Shastri believes Kohli has nothing left to prove
In conclusion, Shastri feels Kohli has nothing left to prove in the world of cricket.
He said, "[Kohli] He's done everything. He's captained sides, he's won World Cups, he's won an Under-19 World Cup [2008] himself."
This statement highlights Kohli's immense contribution and achievements in his cricketing career.