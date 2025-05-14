Ireland announce squad for West Indies white-ball series: Details here
What's the story
Ireland have announced their squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, starting May 21.
The team will take on both T20Is and ODIs with Paul Stirling continuing as captain and Lorcan Tucker as vice-captain.
Mark Adair, who is currently recovering from injury, has been left out of the ODI squad but is expected to return for T20Is.
New faces
Three uncapped players included in the squad
The Irish squad for the series features three uncapped players: Cade Carmichael, Tom Mayes, and Liam McCarthy.
While Carmichael and Mayes will only play ODIs, McCarthy has been included in both ODI and T20I squads.
Ben White and Ross Adair are also set to play only T20Is as they haven't been included in the ODI squads.
Selection commendation
National men's selector praises uncapped players
National Men's Selector Andrew White lauded the three uncapped players for their performance in the Ireland Wolves tour of UAE last month.
He was optimistic about their potential to reach a higher level in cricket.
"Cade Carmichael has been in the pathway for several years now," White said in a presser. "His talent...were on full display...and his rise over the last couple of years is a real demonstration of how consistent performances - and his ability to adapt his game to conditions - have been recognized."
Series schedule
WI to tour Ireland for the 1st time since 2019
Notably, the West Indies will be touring Ireland for the first time since 2019.
The series will start on May 21 with three ODIs until May 25, followed by a three-match T20I series in June from June 12-15.
There is a two-and-a-half-week break in between due to the West Indies's tour of England during that period.
Squad
A look at the Ireland squads for WI series
Ireland ODI squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair , Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young