IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Presenting key player battles
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is all set for an exciting clash as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of IPL 2025.
The game, which is scheduled for May 17, will mark the resumption of the season.
While RCB can seal a playoff berth with a win, KKR must prevail to keep their outside chances alive.
Let's decode the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Sunil Narine vs Virat Kohli
RCB talisman Virat Kohli has been on a roll this season, having tallied over 500 runs.
However, he has struggled versus star KKR spinner Sunil Narine in the past.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has dismissed Kohli four times across 17 IPL innings.
Kohli has mustered 136 runs in this battle at a strike rate of 105.42. He has slammed 10 fours and two maximums.
#2
Rajat Patidar vs Varun Chakravarthy
Another mystery KKR spinner who can shine in the upcoming game is Varun Chakravarthy.
He has scalped 17 wickets at an economy of 7 this season.
His face-off with Rajat Patidar can be exciting as RCB skipper is known to tackle spin well.
Patidar has fallen to the in-form spinner once across two IPL meetings.
The right-handed batter has a strike rate of 132.35 against spinners in IPL 2025 (3 dismissals in 8 innings).
#3
Ajinkya Rahane vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has led KKR from the front this season, has had a hard time against Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL.
Bhuvi has dismissed Rahane seven times across 18 innings while conceding 104 runs off 117 balls.
No other bowler has trapped Rahane more times in the competition.
Meanwhile, the RCB pacer boasts 12 wickets this year at an economy of 8.92.