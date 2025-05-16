What's the story

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is all set for an exciting clash as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 58th match of IPL 2025.

The game, which is scheduled for May 17, will mark the resumption of the season.

While RCB can seal a playoff berth with a win, KKR must prevail to keep their outside chances alive.

Let's decode the key player battles that can be on display.