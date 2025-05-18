KL Rahul slams his 5th century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul slammed a fine hundred versus Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Rahul opened for DC alongside Faf du Plessis. DC were 16/1 when Abishek Porel joined Rahul and the two added 90 runs for the 2nd wicket.
Rahul then added 45 runs alongside skipper Axar Patel.
Knock
Rahul dominates the scene for DC
DC scored 45 runs in the powerplay and Rahul hammered 36 of those runs from 23 balls.
In the 10th over, Rahul got to his fifty from 35 balls with a four. He hit another four in that over bowled by Rashid Khan.
Rahul then smashed Kagiso Rabada for a six. He creamed Sai Kishore for three fours (14th over).
Information
Rahul completes his ton
Rahul got to 90 in the 17th over with a four off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. In the 18th over, he faced two balls and scored two singles. Rahul completed his century in the 19th over of DC's innings, slamming Prasidh for 2 sixes.
8,000
Rahul completes 8,000 T20 runs
Earlier during his knock, Rahul achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rahul attained this feat with his 33rd run.
Rahul reached 8,000 T20 runs in his 237th match (224 innings). Rahul became the sixth Indian batter to surpass the 8,000-run mark in T20s.
He joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Suryakumar Yadav.
Record
Fastest Indian to 8,000 runs in T20s
Rahul became the fastest to 8,000 runs in T20s (by innings). As mentioned, he attained the mark in his 224th inning.
Here are fastest batters to 8,000 runs in T20s (by innings).
213 - Chris Gayle
218 - Babar Azam
224 - KL Rahul*
243 - Virat Kohli
244 - Mohammad Rizwan
Information
Rahul helps DC get to 199/3
Rahul scored an unbeaten 112 from 65 balls. His knock had 14 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 172.31. He was part of an unbeaten 48-run stand alongside Tristan Stubbs (21*).
Runs
4th fifty-plus score for Rahul in IPL 2025
With this knock of 112*, Rahul has raced to 5,176 IPL runs from 143 matches (134 innings).
He averages a splendid 46.63 with a strike rate of 135.78. In addition to 5 hundreds, Rahul has amassed 40 fifties.
Meanwhile, this was his 4th fifty-plus score this season (100s: 1, 50s: 3). He owns 493 runs this season for DC.
Do you know?
7th century in T20s for Rahul
Rahul now owns 8,079 runs in the 20-over format. He averages a neat 42.74. In addition to 7 tons, he has 68 fifties. He has raced to 333 sixes and 687 fours.
Records
Highest individual score by any batter against GT
Rahul, who remains the top scorer for his previous franchises Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, hammered two tons each for them. DC are now the 3rd side for whom Rahul owns a century in the cash-rich league.
Rahul's 112* runs is also the highest individual score by any batter against GT. Rahul surpassed Suryakumar's 103* at the Wankhede in IPL 2023.
Do you know?
9th DC batter with a century in IPL
Rahul is now the 9th DC batter with an IPL ton. His 112* is also the 3rd-highest individual score by a DC batter in the history of IPL.