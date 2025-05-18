DC scored 45 runs in the powerplay and Rahul hammered 36 of those runs from 23 balls.

In the 10th over, Rahul got to his fifty from 35 balls with a four. He hit another four in that over bowled by Rashid Khan.

Rahul then smashed Kagiso Rabada for a six. He creamed Sai Kishore for three fours (14th over).