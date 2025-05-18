F1 2025, Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna GP: Key stats
What's the story
Max Verstappen clinched a decisive victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, his second win of the Formula 1 2025 season.
The Red Bull Racing driver overtook McLaren's pole-sitter Oscar Piastri in a bold move on the first lap and maintained his lead throughout the race.
Despite a late safety car that brought McLaren drivers Piastri and Lando Norris close to Verstappen, he secured his position with an impressive restart.
Here's more.
Race dynamics
Norris's late charge and Hamilton's strategic move
As per BBC, Norris, who was behind on fresher tires than Piastri, fought for three laps before finally getting past the Australian to take second.
This cut Piastri's championship lead over Norris from 16 to 13 points, while putting Verstappen nine points behind Norris.
Meanwhile, Scuderia Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton made a brilliant move from his 12th starting position to finish fourth by getting past teammate Charles Leclerc in the closing laps.
Strategy critique
McLaren's strategy questioned after early pit stop
McLaren's decision to pit Piastri early in the race when he was second behind Verstappen has come under scrutiny.
The move inadvertently gave Verstappen a comfortable 10-second lead over Norris, who was unable to close the gap.
The early pit stop also forced Piastri to fight his way back through the midfield cars to reclaim his position, after losing time due to this strategy change.
Max
2nd win and 4th podium for Verstappen this season
He owns four podiums this season.
He finished 2nd at the Australian Open 2025 behind Norris.
In the second race at the Chinese GP, he took 4th place.
This was followed by a win at the Japanese GP. Verstappen then took 6th place at Bahrain GP before a 2nd-placed finish at Saudi Arabian GP.
He claimed 4th position at the Miami GP and now won the Emilia Romagna GP.
Do you know?
Verstappen wins his 65th career race; clocks 116th podium finish
Verstappen has now won his 65th race in Formula 1. Hamilton leads the way with 105 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Verstappen claimed his 116th podium finish.
McLaren
6th podium each this season for McLaren duo
Norris claimed 6th podium finish in 2025 F1 season out of 7 races.
He won the season-opening Australian GP before taking 2nd places at the Chinese and Japanese GP. He finished 3rd in Bahrain 4th in Saudi Arabia and two successive 2nd-place finishes thereafter.
Norris now owns 32 career podium finishes. Notably, Norris claimed 13 podium finishes for McLaren in 2024, finishing 2nd overall behind Verstappen.
On the other hand, Piastri also took his 6th podium finish this season. Notably, he has won 4 races this season.
Top 10
A look at the Top 10 drivers
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Lando Norris (McLaren)
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
4. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
5. Alex Albon (Williams)
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
7. George Russell (Mercedes)
8. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
10. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
Drivers
A look at the Driver Standings
Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 146 points from seven races. He is followed by Norris, who has 133 points.
Verstappen, who owns 124 points, is closing on the McLaren duo.
Mercedes' George Russell is next with 99 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is placed fifth (61 points) with Hamilton on 6th (53 points).
Information
McLaren top the Team Standings
Champions McLaren top the Team Standings with 279 points after 7 races. Mercedes are 2nd with 147 points. Red Bull are third with 131 points and own a cushion over 4th-placed Ferrari (114 points).