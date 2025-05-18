What's the story

Max Verstappen clinched a decisive victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, his second win of the Formula 1 2025 season.

The Red Bull Racing driver overtook McLaren's pole-sitter Oscar Piastri in a bold move on the first lap and maintained his lead throughout the race.

Despite a late safety car that brought McLaren drivers Piastri and Lando Norris close to Verstappen, he secured his position with an impressive restart.

