Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh has made a mark with another half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shashank played a clutch knock in Match 59 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The PBKS's designated finisher shone after they were down to 101/4, electing to bat first.

He added substantial stands with Nehal Wadhera and Azmatullah Omarzai.