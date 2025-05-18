Shashank Singh hammers his fourth IPL fifty: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh has made a mark with another half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Shashank played a clutch knock in Match 59 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The PBKS's designated finisher shone after they were down to 101/4, electing to bat first.
He added substantial stands with Nehal Wadhera and Azmatullah Omarzai.
Knock
Shashank adds his finishing touch
PBKS were reduced to 34/3 in the Powerplay, but a 67-run stand between Wadhera and Shreyas Iyer took them past 100.
Shashank joined forces with Wadhera and started his counter-attack. He displayed his usual endearing strokes, marching PBKS forward.
The latter found support from Azmatullah thereafter, as PBKS reached 219/5. He smashed a 30-ball 59* (5 fours and 3 sixes).
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Shashank slammed his fourth half-century in the IPL. Two of his fifties have come this season.
In 36 IPL matches, the PBKS batter has raced to 696 runs at an average of 43.50. His tally includes a strike-rate of 157.46.
Notably, Shashank has been striking at over 151 in the ongoing IPL season. His clutch finishes have powered PBKS.