May 21, 202507:06 am

What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has requested the Indian Premier League (IPL) to shift their next match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The demand comes after the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Jindal's email to the IPL was accessed by ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.

