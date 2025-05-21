IPL: DC co-owner requests match relocation amid Mumbai's yellow alert
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) co-owner Parth Jindal has requested the Indian Premier League (IPL) to shift their next match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
The demand comes after the Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
Jindal's email to the IPL was accessed by ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday.
Here we present further details.
Stakes
Match outcome crucial for playoff qualification
The MI vs DC match is a must-win fixture in IPL 2025 with major ramifications on playoff qualification.
If MI win, they will book a spot in the playoffs. But if DC win, both teams will have to play their last league games against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
This scenario was pointed out by Jindal in his email to the IPL.
Consistency
Jindal cites consistency in IPL's decision to relocate RCB-SRH match
Jindal's plea to shift the MI vs. DC match stems from the IPL's recent decision to shift another match due to weather.
The IPL had previously moved the May 23 match between Royal ChallengersBengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from Bengaluru to Lucknow, owing to "unfavorable weather conditions."
Jindal cited this precedent in his plea for consistency.
Complaints
Kolkata Knight Riders express dissatisfaction over new rain rule
The request from DC's co-owner comes after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief executive Venky Mysore complained about the IPL's new rain rule.
The new rule gives an additional 120 minutes to finish games in case of rain.
The rule wasn't applicable when the IPL resumed on May 17, resulting in KKR's elimination after their match against RCB was washed out.
Information
4th-placed MI are a point above 5th-placed DC
MI are fourth at the moment after 12 matches. MI's NRR is +1.156 and they have 14 points. On the other hand, DC are fifth with 13 points collected from 12 games. DC own an NRR of +0.260. Notably, DC are winless in 4 IPL matches.