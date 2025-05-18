What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continued his purple patch in the IPL 2025 season.

He slammed a ferocious century against the Delhi Capitals in Match 60 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 200 runs, Sudharsan and Shubman Gill floored the DC bowlers.

Sudharsan got to his ton with a six in the 18th over as Gujarat won.