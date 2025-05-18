Sai Sudharsan slams his 2nd IPL century: Key stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan continued his purple patch in the IPL 2025 season.
He slammed a ferocious century against the Delhi Capitals in Match 60 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Sunday.
Chasing a target of 200 runs, Sudharsan and Shubman Gill floored the DC bowlers.
Sudharsan got to his ton with a six in the 18th over as Gujarat won.
Knock
Sudharsan and Gill help Gujarat win by 10 wickets
Sudharsan was unbeaten on 108 from just 61 balls. He smashed 12 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 177.05.
It was a solid effort from the talented batter. He read the conditions well and got able support from Gill, who remained unscathed on 93.
Sudharsan played a blinder, making use of his form and helping Gujarat win the match by 10 wickets.
Stats
Sudharsan averages 50-plus in IPL
Sudharsan's 108* saw him race past 600 runs this season. He owns 617 runs at an average of 56.09. In addition to a ton, he owns 5 fifties. He has struck at 156.99.
Overall, Sudharsan owns 2 IPL centuries. He has raced to 1,651 runs at 50.03. He also owns 11 IPL fifties.
Information
15th 50-plus score in the 20-over format
Sudharsan has 2,129 runs in the 20-over format from 57 matches. He averages 43.44 with the help of two tons and 13 fifties. He has hit 55 sixes and 208 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Information
Sudharsan is our Player of the Day
Sudharsan is our Player of the Day pick. He was simply superb on a solid batting deck and piled misery on the Delhi bowlers. It was a majestic stand he shared with Gill, giving DC no room to work with.