What's the story

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has allowed its players to complete their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments, even as they are on international duty.

The move comes as a huge relief for IPL franchises like Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are currently without their key players due to the same.

The franchises are vying for a playoff spot and need Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, who have been pivotal to their respective teams.