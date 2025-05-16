CWI allows players to continue IPL 2025 despite international commitments
What's the story
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has allowed its players to complete their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments, even as they are on international duty.
The move comes as a huge relief for IPL franchises like Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are currently without their key players due to the same.
The franchises are vying for a playoff spot and need Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, who have been pivotal to their respective teams.
Statement
CWI acknowledges unique situation, remains confident
In light of the upcoming ODI tours of Ireland and England from May 21 to June 3, CWI released a statement noting the unique circumstances.
The board expressed confidence in its talent pool and commitment to fielding a strong team.
"We remain confident in the depth and quality of our talent and are committed to fielding a strong, competitive squad," it said.
Player impact
Players' performances boost franchises
Rutherford has been a key player for Titans this season, scoring 299 runs in 11 games at an average of 38 and strike rate of 159.
He played as an Impact Player for the side and helped them sit atop the IPL standings.
RCB's Shepherd, who played only four matches, made a huge impact with his unbeaten match-winning score of 53 at a strike rate of 378 against Chennai Super Kings.
Player participation
Eight West Indies players participate in IPL 2025
A total of eight West Indies players are playing in IPL 2025, including Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Rovman Powell (KKR); Nicholas Pooran and Shamar Joseph (LSG); Shimron Hetmyer (RR); Sherfane Rutherford (GT); and Romario Shepherd (RCB).
Out of these eight players, only three—Rutherford, Shepherd, and Joseph—were initially picked for the upcoming white-ball series against Ireland and England.
CWI has altered its squad for these series while letting the players continue their IPL commitments.
Replacments
Here are the replacements
As per CWI, Joseph will not return to India for the remainder of the IPL.
Meanwhile, John Campbell has been named Rutherford's replacement for the Ireland leg.
Hetmyer, currently unavailable for the Ireland leg, will join the squad for the England series.
Notably, RR won't be affected by Hetmyer's departure as they have already been knocked out of the playoff race.