What's the story

Ravindra Jadeja has written his name in the books of cricket history by becoming the ICC Test all-rounder number one for the longest time.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released its updated rankings, confirming the Indian ace's place as the top all-rounder with a phenomenal 400 rating points.

The achievement speaks volumes of his amazing consistency and performance in Test cricket, despite his recent focus on white-ball tournaments like IPL.