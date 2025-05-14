Jadeja sets record for longest reign as top-ranked Test all-rounder
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja has written his name in the books of cricket history by becoming the ICC Test all-rounder number one for the longest time.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released its updated rankings, confirming the Indian ace's place as the top all-rounder with a phenomenal 400 rating points.
The achievement speaks volumes of his amazing consistency and performance in Test cricket, despite his recent focus on white-ball tournaments like IPL.
Ascent
Jadeja's journey to the top
Notably, Jadeja's latest reign at the top of the ICC Test all-rounder rankings started on March 9, 2022.
He had dethroned West Indies's Jason Holder.
Since then, he has clung on to this coveted spot for an incredible 1,152 days or over 38 months.
His phenomenal consistency in performance has kept him ahead of challengers like Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz and South Africa's Marco Jansen.
Stats
His Test numbers since March 2022
Notably, Jadeja overtook legendary all-rounders like Jacques Kallis, Kapil Dev, and Imran Khan to top this elite list.
The 36-year-old has been at his all-round best in his latest tenure as the top-ranked all-rounder.
Since March 2022, he has scored 1,175 runs from 23 Tests at 36.71 with the help of three tons and five fifties.
With his left-arm spin, he has accounted for 91 wickets at a phenomenal average of 22.34 (5W: 6, 10WM: 2).
Competition
Rivals and rankings
In the latest ICC Test all-rounder rankings, Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz and South Africa's Marco Jansen were Jadeja's closest competitors.
Miraz claimed the second spot with 327 rating points, while Jansen slipped to the third spot with 294 rating points.
Australia's Pat Cummins and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan completed the top five all-rounders.
Notably, Jadeja remains the only Indian all-rounder in the top 10 list.
Past achievements
Jadeja's previous stint at number 1
Notably, Jadeja's first reign as the ICC Test all-rounder number one came in August 2017, when he occupied the position for a week.
This was a huge achievement as it paved the way for his current record-breaking tenure.
His ability to reclaim and hold on to this top spot speaks volumes about his exceptional skills and contributions to the sport of cricket.
Jadeja's next Test assignment is a five-match series against hosts England, starting on June 20.