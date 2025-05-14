What's the story

Iconic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after an illustrious 14-year career.

His heroics in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) have been a major highlight of his journey.

These countries are often deemed difficult for sub-continental players to display their talent.

Here we look at the Indian batters who scored 10-plus Test hundreds in SENA nations.