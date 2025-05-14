These Indian batters clocked 10-plus Test ton in SENA countries
Iconic Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket after an illustrious 14-year career.
His heroics in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) have been a major highlight of his journey.
These countries are often deemed difficult for sub-continental players to display their talent.
Here we look at the Indian batters who scored 10-plus Test hundreds in SENA nations.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar leads with 17 centuries
Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar holds the Indian record for most Test centuries in SENA countries.
He scored an impressive 17 centuries across 63 matches in these nations, as per ESPNcricinfo (50s: 23).
His breakdown includes six centuries in Australia, four in England, five in South Africa, and two in New Zealand.
Tendulkar's only double-hundred in these matches was an unbeaten 241 runs against Australia in Sydney in 2004.
His run tally in SENA reads 5,387 runs at 51.30.
#2
Virat Kohli owns 12 hundreds
Another modern-day cricket great, Kohli scored 12 Test centuries in SENA across 48 matches.
Kohli's remarkable performances include an outstanding innings of 149 runs at Edgbaston (2018) and a solid 169 in Melbourne (2014), his best score in these conditions.
His century tally includes seven in Australia, two each in South Africa and England, and a solitary ton in NZ.
The star batter scored 3,781 runs in SENA Tests at 41.54 (50s: 14).
#3
Rahul Dravid mustered 10 hundreds
The classic Rahul Dravid scored 10 centuries in these countries across 46 games.
Known as 'The Wall' of Indian cricket, Dravid tallied a solitary hundred each in Australia and South Africa, six in England, and two in New Zealand.
Notably, Dravid owns two double-hundreds in SENA Tests, having scored a match-winning 233 in Adelaide (2003) and 217 at The Oval (2002).
He finished with 3,909 runs in SENA conditions at an average of 49.48 (50s: 17).