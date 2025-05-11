What's the story

Former Indian Test captain, Rohit Sharma, has announced his retirement from the red-ball format.

Starting as a middle-order batter, his Test career took a turn in 2019 when he was promoted to opener against South Africa.

In fact, he bows out as India's highest run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship history.

Here we look at the Indian batters with 1,800-plus Test runs since the start of 2021.