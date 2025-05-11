Presenting Indian batters with most Test runs since 2021
What's the story
Former Indian Test captain, Rohit Sharma, has announced his retirement from the red-ball format.
Starting as a middle-order batter, his Test career took a turn in 2019 when he was promoted to opener against South Africa.
In fact, he bows out as India's highest run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship history.
Here we look at the Indian batters with 1,800-plus Test runs since the start of 2021.
#4
Shubman Gill - 1,813 runs
The 2020 Boxing Day match against Australia in Melbourne marked Shubman Gill's debut in Tests.
Since the start of 2021, he has smoked 1,813 runs from 31 Tests at 34.20.
The tally includes five tons besides seven fifties. Having started as an opener, Gill has now become India's number three in the longest format.
However, his Test returns so far have been paltry.
#3
Virat Kohli - 1,912 runs
Virat Kohli, who has been enduring a rough patch in Tests in the last few years, is third on this list.
He has clobbered 1,912 runs from 36 Tests since 2021 at an average of 31.86, which is way below his standards.
He has smashed three tons and eight fifties in this period. Kohli has particulary been troubled by deliveries outside the off-stump.
#2
Rishabh Pant - 2,105 runs
Rishabh Pant is arguably the best wicketkeeper-batter going around in the Test format.
His aggressive batting lower down the order has powered India to some memorable wins.
Since the start of 2021, he has smashed 2,105 runs from 29 Tests.
He averages 43.85 with the help of four hundreds and 13 fifties. Two of his tons have come in England and South Africa.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 2,160 runs
Rohit leads this list as he has been phenomenal in Tests over the last few years.
His tally includes 2,160 runs at an average of 36 from 35 Tests. The tally includes six tons and eight fifties.
Meanwhile, Rohit went 30 successive Test innings without a single-digit score between February 2021 and July 2023.
This is the longest such streak for a batter.