Indian batter Shubman Gill has surpassed 5,000 runs in men's T20 cricket.

The Gujarat Titans captain reached the landmark in Match 60 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

The achievement was unlocked when he scored his 21st run of the game. Notably, he hit an unbeaten 93-run knock, helping Gujarat beat Delhi by 10 wickets.