Shubman Gill surpasses 5,000 T20 runs with 93* versus DC
What's the story
Indian batter Shubman Gill has surpassed 5,000 runs in men's T20 cricket.
The Gujarat Titans captain reached the landmark in Match 60 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
The achievement was unlocked when he scored his 21st run of the game. Notably, he hit an unbeaten 93-run knock, helping Gujarat beat Delhi by 10 wickets.
T20 stats
Decoding Gill's numbers in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has raced to 5,072 runs from 157 T20 matches (154 innings) with a strike-rate of 138-plus.
His tally includes six centuries and 32 fifties. Four of his tons have come in the IPL.
At the international level, he has scored 578 runs from 21 games with a strike-rate of 139.27. His average for Team India reads 30.42.
IPL
Gill slams his 26th IPL fifty
Gill's knock saw him race to 601 runs in IPL 2025. He averages 60.10, slamming his 6th fifty of the season.
Overall, Gill has raced to a tally of 3,817 IPL runs at 40.17. He smashed his 26th IPL fifty (100s: 4).
As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 2,400 IPL runs for Gujarat at 48. He has 16 fifties and 4 tons for Gujarat.
Journey
Journey in IPL
Over the years, Gill has emerged as one of the most prolific Indian batters.
Starting with Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018, he evolved from a middle-order stabilizer to a reliable opener.
His move to GT in 2022 proved pivotal as he won the title that year.
Gill's breakout season came in 2023, where he amassed 890 runs, clinching the Orange Cap.
Information
Second-most runs in an IPL season
Gill has the second-most runs by a batter in an IPL season. In 2023, he amassed 890 runs at a staggering average of 59.33, with three tons. Gill's tally is only behind that of Virat Kohli (973 runs in 2016).
Game
Gujarat Titans hammer Delhi Capitals at Kotla
DC were beaten by Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
DC rode of KL Rahul's century (112*) to post a score of 199/3. In response, blazing knocks from Gujarat openers Sudharsan and Gill helped the visitors.
Sudharsan scored 108* from just 61 balls. Gill faced 53 balls, slamming 3 fours and 7 sixes.