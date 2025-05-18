IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans hammer Delhi Capitals at Kotla: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) were beaten by Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
DC rode of KL Rahul's century (112*) to post a score of 199/3.
In response, blazing knocks from Gujarat openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill helped the visitors to post a massive win.
Sudharsan smashed a superb unbeaten ton as Gill remained unscathed as well.
Gujarat won the match by 10 wickets.
Initial struggle
DC start slowly
Delhi Capitals started slowly, after being asked to bat first.
Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan bowled tightly, restricting scoring opportunities with the new ball.
The first four overs had 15 dot balls and it was only in the fifth over that DC managed to score some runs.
Faf du Plessis attempted to change momentum by attacking Arshad but was dismissed for just five runs off 10 balls.
Game-changer
Rahul's powerplay blitz and milestone
After a slow start, KL Rahul injected momentum into the innings by hitting Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a four in the final over of the powerplay.
This also marked Rahul's entry into an exclusive club of T20 cricketers with 8,000 runs.
He achieved the feat in just 224 innings, becoming the third-fastest to do so after Chris Gayle (213) and Babar Azam (218).
His aggressive batting helped DC reach 81/1 after 10 overs.
Fortunate breaks
Rahul's luck and Axar's assault
Rahul got a bit lucky in the 14th over, when R Sai Kishore bowled three consecutive fours off his first three balls.
The first four was hit back directly through Sai Kishore's hands, Rabada misfielded the second one, and an outside edge sped past short third.
Axar Patel then took Sai Kishore apart in the 16th over, hitting him for 15 runs before Prasidh Krishna dismissed Axar with his second ball in the next over.
Information
Rahul helps DC get to 199/3
Rahul scored an unbeaten 112 from 65 balls. His knock had 14 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 172.31. He was part of an unbeaten 48-run stand alongside Tristan Stubbs (21*).
IPL 2025
4th fifty-plus score for Rahul in IPL 2025
With this knock of 112*, Rahul has raced to 5,176 IPL runs from 143 matches (134 innings).
He averages a splendid 46.63 with a strike rate of 135.78. In addition to 5 hundreds, Rahul has amassed 40 fifties.
Meanwhile, this was his 4th fifty-plus score this season (100s: 1, 50s: 3). He owns 493 runs this season for DC.
8,000
Rahul completes 8,000 T20 runs
Earlier during his knock, Rahul achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rahul attained this feat with his 33rd run.
Rahul reached 8,000 T20 runs in his 237th match (224 innings). Rahul became the sixth Indian batter to surpass the 8,000-run mark in T20s.
He joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and Suryakumar Yadav.
Record
Fastest Indian to 8,000 runs in T20s
Rahul became the fastest to 8,000 runs in T20s (by innings). As mentioned, he attained the mark in his 224th inning.
Here are fastest batters to 8,000 runs in T20s (by innings):
213 - Chris Gayle
218 - Babar Azam
224 - KL Rahul*
243 - Virat Kohli
244 - Mohammad Rizwan
Information
7th century in T20s for Rahul
Rahul now owns 8,079 runs in the 20-over format. He averages a neat 42.74. In addition to 7 tons, he has 68 fifties. He has raced to 333 sixes and 687 fours.
Records
Records made by Rahul
Rahul, who remains the top scorer for his previous franchises Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, hammered two tons each for them. DC are now the 3rd side for whom Rahul owns a century in the cash-rich league.
Rahul's 112* runs is also the highest individual score by any batter against GT. Rahul surpassed Suryakumar's 103* at the Wankhede in IPL 2023.
Rahul is now the 9th DC batter with an IPL ton. His 112* is also the 3rd-highest individual score by a DC batter in the history of IPL.
GUJ bowlers
Summary of the Gujarat bowlers
Arshad bowled two overs and conceded only 7 runs. He picked one wicket.
Siraj conceded 37 runs from his 4 overs and went wicketless.
Kagiso Rabada bowled just 2 overs and went for 34 runs (0 wickets).
Prasidh Krishna picked 1/40 from his 4 overs.
Rashid Khan went wicketless, giving away 32 runs from his 4 overs.
Sai Kishore was costly, conceding 47 runs (1 wicket).
Information
GT, RCB and PBKS are through to the playoffs
GT along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings are through to the playoffs of IPL 2025. After 12 matches, Gill's men own 9 wins and three defeats (NRR: +0.795). RCB and PBKS are both on 17 points each after 12 matches.
Chase
Gujarat's Sudharsan and Gill remain unscathed
Gujarat openers Sudharsan and Gill handed DC a telling defeat.
Sudharsan was unbeaten on 108 from just 61 balls. He smashed 12 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 177.05.
It was a solid effort from the talented batter. He read the conditions well and got able support from Gill, who remained unscathed on 93.
Sudharsan played a blinder, making use of his form.
Gill's 93* was laced with 3 fours and 7 sixes. He faced 53 balls.
Stats
2nd IPL century for Sudharsan
Sudharsan's 108* saw him race past 600 runs this season. He owns 617 runs at an average of 56.09. In addition to a ton, he owns 5 fifties. He has struck at 156.99.
Overall, Sudharsan owns 2 IPL centuries. He has raced to 1,651 runs at 50.03. He also owns 11 IPL fifties.
Sudharsan has 2,129 runs in the 20-over format from 57 matches. He averages 43.44 with the help of two tons and 13 fifties. He has hit 55 sixes and 208 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Gill
Gill slams his 26th IPL fifty, surpasses 5,000 T20 runs
Gill's knock saw him race to 601 runs in IPL 2025. He averages 60.10, slamming his 6th fifty of the season.
Overall, Gill has raced to a tally of 3,817 IPL runs at 40.17. He smashed his 26th IPL fifty (100s: 4).
In the 20-over format, Gill owns a tally of 5,072 runs at 38-plus. He owns 32 fifties (100s: 6) from 157 matches.
Do you know?
Massive records for Gujarat
Sudharsan and Gill hammered their 2nd double-century-plus stand in the IPL, having scored 210 runs together versus Chennai Super Kings last season. Gujarat posted their 2nd chase of 200-plus runs in IPL. Notably, both came against DC this season itself.