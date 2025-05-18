What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) were beaten by Gujarat Titans in Match 60 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC rode of KL Rahul's century (112*) to post a score of 199/3.

In response, blazing knocks from Gujarat openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill helped the visitors to post a massive win.

Sudharsan smashed a superb unbeaten ton as Gill remained unscathed as well.

Gujarat won the match by 10 wickets.