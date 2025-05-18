Declan Rice's goal secures Champions League spot for Arsenal: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal clinched their Champions League qualification with a gritty 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in matchweek 37 of Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.
The Gunners's star, Declan Rice, scored the all-important goal early in the second half, curling the bottom corner with a stunning first-time finish from outside the box.
Martin Odegaard set up Rice's stunning strike, sealing Arsenal's spot in next season's prestigious tournament.
Goalkeeping heroics
Arsenal's defense and Raya's saves
Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya was instrumental in the team's win.
He made a few important saves in the first half denying Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes and Tino Livramento.
Raya also showcased his skills with a brilliant double save to deny center-backs Dan Burn and Sven Botman after a corner kick.
His brilliant performance helped Arsenal secure their Champions League spot.
Match analysis
Arsenal's 2nd-half resurgence and Newcastle's struggle
Despite Newcastle's early dominance, they lacked the finishing touch sans their star player Alexander Isak (groin injury).
However, Arsenal improved after halftime. They nearly doubled their lead when Ben White's long-range effort narrowly missed the post.
Substitute Joe Willock had a chance for Newcastle but his angled shot went over the bar.
The defeat leaves Eddie Howe's side needing to secure a Champions League spot in their final match against Everton.
Player spotlight
Rice's contribution and Arsenal's record against Newcastle
Declan Rice's goal was his ninth of the season, taking his tally to 19 goal involvements (nine goals, 10 assists) this season. Only Bukayo Saka has had a hand in more for Arsenal this term.
As per Opta, this was Arsenal's first goal in four meetings with Newcastle this season and their 52nd shot against them.
The Gunners have won an impressive 36 Premier League games against Newcastle, making them one of the most successful teams against the Magpies.