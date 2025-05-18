What's the story

Arsenal clinched their Champions League qualification with a gritty 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in matchweek 37 of Premier League 2024/25 season on Sunday.

The Gunners's star, Declan Rice, scored the all-important goal early in the second half, curling the bottom corner with a stunning first-time finish from outside the box.

Martin Odegaard set up Rice's stunning strike, sealing Arsenal's spot in next season's prestigious tournament.