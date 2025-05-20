What's the story

In a stunning display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an impressive 57 runs off just 33 balls in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) last league game of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The southpaw's brilliance meant RR comfortably chased down 188 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium

This remarkable performance comes after he became the youngest player to score a professional men's T20 century.

Here we look at his stats and records.