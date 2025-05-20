IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi shines as RR hammer CSK: Stats
What's the story
In a stunning display of talent, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored an impressive 57 runs off just 33 balls in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) last league game of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The southpaw's brilliance meant RR comfortably chased down 188 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium
This remarkable performance comes after he became the youngest player to score a professional men's T20 century.
Here we look at his stats and records.
Knock
Suryavanshi's innings: A blend of patience and aggression
Suryavanshi's innings was a perfect mix of patience and aggression.
He managed just 12 off his first 10 balls as his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal went berserk with a quick-fire 36 off just 19 balls.
But once Jaiswal was dismissed, Suryavanshi stepped on the gas.
He smashed sixes off Noor Ahmed and Ravindra Jadeja's bowling, bringing up his half-century off just 27 balls.
Notably, he dominated a 98-run stand with his skipper Sanju Samson (41).
Match conclusion
Suryavanshi is our Player of the Day
Though RR were chasing a steep target, Suryavanshi's brilliance meant the required run rate remained under control.
Moreover, he smashed CSK's ace spinner Noor for two sixes and as many fours.
When Ravichandran Ashwin trapped him for 57, RR needed just 50 runs from 36 balls to win.
Dhruv Jurel came to the rescue with a brilliant performance, scoring an unbeaten 31 off just 12 balls as RR (188/4) prevailed in just 17.1 overs.
Stats
Second 50-plus score of IPL 2025
Suryavanshi's 57 off 33 balls saw him smoke four boundaries and as many sixes.
The southpaw, who earlier smoked a hundred against Gujarat Titans, recorded his second 50-plus score of the tournament.
The dasher finished his maiden IPL season with 252 runs from seven games at 36.
The tally includes a strike rate of 206.55.