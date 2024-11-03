Cricket Australia clears India A of ball-tampering allegations
The unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, was marred by controversy on its fourth day. The row started when the on-field umpires decided to change the ball used by the visiting team overnight. This led to a heated exchange between the Indian players and umpire Shawn Craig, just before play resumed with Australia A requiring 86 runs for victory. Australia A eventually won by 7 wickets.
Umpire Craig's firm stance on ball change
The Indian players questioned umpire Craig about the new ball. To this, he was heard saying on the stump microphone, "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play." Despite further attempts by the Indian team to debate this decision, Craig stood firm and reiterated his stance: "No more discussion; let's play. This is not a discussion."
Kishan faces dissent charge but escapes further action
India A wicket-keeper, Ishan Kishan, disagreed with the umpire's decision to change the ball, calling it a "really stupid decision." This got him charged with dissent by Craig. However, Cricket Australia later clarified that Kishan won't face any further action for the same. The governing body also dismissed any allegations of ball-tampering against India A players.
Cricket Australia's statement on ball change
Cricket Australia released a statement clarifying that the ball was replaced "due to deterioration." The governing body confirmed that both teams' captain and manager were made aware of the decision before play resumed, and no further action would be taken. This clarification came three hours after the match ended, despite earlier conversations heard over the stump microphones during live coverage.