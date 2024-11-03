Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricket Australia has dismissed allegations of ball-tampering against India A, stating the ball was replaced due to wear and tear.

Despite India A's wicket-keeper, Ishan Kishan, expressing dissent over the decision, he won't face any further action.

The decision to change the ball was communicated to both teams' captains and managers before play resumed. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Australia A eventually won by 7 wickets

Cricket Australia clears India A of ball-tampering allegations

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:31 am Nov 03, 202411:31 am

What's the story The unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, was marred by controversy on its fourth day. The row started when the on-field umpires decided to change the ball used by the visiting team overnight. This led to a heated exchange between the Indian players and umpire Shawn Craig, just before play resumed with Australia A requiring 86 runs for victory. Australia A eventually won by 7 wickets.

Umpire's decision

Umpire Craig's firm stance on ball change

The Indian players questioned umpire Craig about the new ball. To this, he was heard saying on the stump microphone, "When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion, let's play." Despite further attempts by the Indian team to debate this decision, Craig stood firm and reiterated his stance: "No more discussion; let's play. This is not a discussion."

Player dissent

Kishan faces dissent charge but escapes further action

India A wicket-keeper, Ishan Kishan, disagreed with the umpire's decision to change the ball, calling it a "really stupid decision." This got him charged with dissent by Craig. However, Cricket Australia later clarified that Kishan won't face any further action for the same. The governing body also dismissed any allegations of ball-tampering against India A players.

Official clarification

Cricket Australia's statement on ball change

Cricket Australia released a statement clarifying that the ball was replaced "due to deterioration." The governing body confirmed that both teams' captain and manager were made aware of the decision before play resumed, and no further action would be taken. This clarification came three hours after the match ended, despite earlier conversations heard over the stump microphones during live coverage.