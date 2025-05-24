What's the story

BCCI has finally announced India's squad for the upcoming five-Test series against hosts England, starting on June 20.

Shubman Gill has been named the captain with Rishabh Pant being his deputy.

Notably, the upcoming series would be India's maiden Test assignment following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements from the format.

It will also mark the start of India's 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Here are further details.