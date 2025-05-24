What's the story

Shubman Gill has been officially named as India's new Test captain.

The upcoming five-match series against hosts England will be his first assignment at the helm.

Notably, BCCI has announced a young squad for the series following the Test retirements of legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been picked as Gill's deputy.

Here are further details.