In a recent Instagram post, senior Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has quashed rumors of his retirement from Test cricket.

The 34-year-old pacer reiterated his commitment to the national side ahead of India's five-Test series in England beginning June 20.

The tour will kickstart India's new World Test Championship cycle and has generated a lot of interest following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent retirements from this format.