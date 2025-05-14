Mohammed Shami quashes retirement rumors ahead of England Tests
What's the story
In a recent Instagram post, senior Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has quashed rumors of his retirement from Test cricket.
The 34-year-old pacer reiterated his commitment to the national side ahead of India's five-Test series in England beginning June 20.
The tour will kickstart India's new World Test Championship cycle and has generated a lot of interest following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent retirements from this format.
Clarification
Shami refutes retirement rumors
Rumors of Shami's possible retirement gained traction after a media report indicated that the senior selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, was reluctant to pick him in the squad for the upcoming series.
However, Shami vehemently refuted these claims on Instagram, calling them baseless.
Although he hasn't played Tests for India since the 2023 World Test Championship final, he is still dedicated to his national duties.
Statement
Shami hits back at rumors!
"Very well done, Maharaj. Apna job ke din bhi ginloo kitna adieu hai (You should count the days that are remaining in your job.)," Shami wrote on Instagram Stories.
"Badme dekhle humara aap. Jaise ne satyinaash kar diya future ka. Kabhi toh accha bol liya kare. Aaj ka sabse kharab story sorry (You should say something nice sometimes. This is the most woeful story of the day)," he added.
Form issues
Shami's IPL 2025 performance raises selection concerns
Shami's form in IPL 2025 has raised eyebrows ahead of the squad selection.
He has taken just six wickets in nine matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, with an economy rate of over 11 runs per over.
The pacer is attempting to regain his peak fitness after a year-long recovery from an ankle injury.
Despite this, Shami could still be picked for the England tour owing to his experience, especially now that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Test cricket.
Return
Shami's key role in India's Champions Trophy victory
Despite missing both T20 World Cup and Border-Gavaskar Trophy last year, Shami made a timely return for the Champions Trophy.
He was instrumental in India's title-winning campaign, picking nine wickets in five matches and ending as the team's joint-highest wicket-taker with Varun Chakravarthy.
This experience could prove pivotal in his possible selection for the England tour, making up for his recent IPL slump.
Twitter Post
Here's what Shami posted!
Instagram story of Mohammed Shami. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/CEFlCpHxUh— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 13, 2025