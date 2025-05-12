Wishes pour in as Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The announcement comes just days before India's five-match Test series in England, starting June 20.
One of India's most successful Test batters, Kohli followed in the footsteps of Rohit Sharma, who bid adieu to the format a few days ago.
Here are the top reactions.
BCCI
BCCI acknowledges Kohli's contributions
Soon after Kohli's announcement, reactions from the cricketing world began pouring in.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged the veteran batter's contribution on X, writing, "An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER! @imVkohli , the former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket. His contributions to #TeamIndia will forever be cherished!"
Twitter Post
Kohli, Rohit leave rich legacy behind
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬. 🇮🇳— Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) May 12, 2025
First T20, now Test Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli retire together.
Two icons. One unforgettable era.
Indian cricket will be grateful for the legacy you both leave behind.#ViratKohli | #RohitSharma | #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/AM4zTcVjbZ
Aakash Chopra
Test Cricket will be poorer in your absence: Aakash Chopra
Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra highlighted how Kohli actively promoted Test cricket.
"Numbers will not define Kohli's Test legacy. They're just a small fraction of what he did in/for the format. Virat, you made a whole generation fall in love with Test cricket again. Thank You for your contribution. Test Cricket will be poorer in your absence," he wrote on X.
Twitter Post
Torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket, says Irfan Pathan
Congratulations on a phenomenal Test career, Virat Kohli.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 12, 2025
As captain, you didn’t just win matches—you changed mindsets.
You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard.
A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket.#ThankYouVirat pic.twitter.com/rvFAulcMSQ