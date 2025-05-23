What's the story

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to be part of the squad for the upcoming five-Test tour of England.

Although he is fit to bowl in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), ESPNcricinfo reports that he hasn't achieved the required workload for Test cricket.

Shami last played a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.