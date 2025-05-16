Karun Nair named in India A squad for England tour
What's the story
Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named the captain of the India A team for their upcoming tour of England.
The squad will play two First-Class matches against England A. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been appointed the vice-captain.
The 18-member squad also features big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, and Karun Nair.
Notably, all eyes were on Nair, who had an excellent domestic campaign for Vidarbha.
His addition serves as a big plus. Here's more.
Information
Indian A squad
India A squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (vice-captain & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande and Harsh Dubey.
Nair
Nair helped Vidarbha win Ranji 2024/25 title
Nair had a dream Ranji Trophy 2024/25 season for Vidarbha, helping his side win the title. He managed 863 runs from 9 matches (16 innings) at an average of 53.93.
In addition to 4 tons, he slammed two fifties. He was the 2nd-highest scorer for Vidarbha with Yash Rathod topping the list with 960 runs at 53.33.
Information
A look at Nair's FC stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 114 FC matches, Nair owns 8,211 runs from 183 innings at 49.16. He has 23 tons and 36 fifties under his belt. 374 of his runs came for India in Test cricket.
Runs
Nair showed his value in VHT and SMAT as well
Nair was a revelation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He ended up as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 779 runs at an astonishing average of 389.50. He slammed a record-breaking 5 tons and a fifty from 9 matches (8 innings).
Before that, Nair did well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. He showed his prowess in the 20-over domestic tournament, scoring 255 runs from 6 matches at 42.50. He slammed three fifties.
Player additions
Gill, Sudharsan to join squad for 2nd match
Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan will join the India A squad for their second match against England A. The move is expected to strengthen the team ahead of their upcoming matches.
Apart from Jurel, Ishan Kishan is the other wicketkeeper-batter in the squad.
Both players featured in an unofficial Test series in Australia in 2024-25.
Bowling strategy
India's fast-bowling arsenal for England tour
The India A squad for the England tour has a formidable fast-bowling attack.
Apart from Thakur, the team also features Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.
This varied bunch of bowlers will add strategic depth and versatility to their matches against England A.
Spin strategy
Spin-bowling options for England tour
The spin-bowling department of the India A squad includes left-arm spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey, and off-spinner Tanush Kotian. All of them were excellent in the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy.
They are expected to add variety to the team's bowling attack in their matches against England A.
The first match will start on May 30 in Canterbury, while the second will begin on June 6 in Northampton.