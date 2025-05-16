What's the story

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named the captain of the India A team for their upcoming tour of England.

The squad will play two First-Class matches against England A. Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been appointed the vice-captain.

The 18-member squad also features big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shardul Thakur, and Karun Nair.

Notably, all eyes were on Nair, who had an excellent domestic campaign for Vidarbha.

His addition serves as a big plus. Here's more.