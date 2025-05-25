IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Presenting key player match-ups
What's the story
The 69th match of IPL 2025 will see Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Both PBKS and MI are still in the hunt for the top-two spots, given other results fall in their favor. The two teams had earlier reached the playoffs.
The impending match offers quite a few riveting player battles.
#1
Rohit Sharma vs Arshdeep Singh
MI's Rohit Sharma bounced back after faltering in the first half of IPL 2025.
Although Rohit is known for his blazing starts, he often gets trapped by left-arm seamers early on. To exploit his weakness, PBKS will bank on Arshdeep Singh.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the PBKS seamer has dismissed Rohit once in five T20 innings. The latter strikes at 127.27 in this battle.
#2
Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Suryakumar Yadav, a consistent performer this season, will be looking to continue his exploits against PBKS.
His propensity to dish out exhilarating slog sweeps against spinners has stood out.
However, PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can outfox him. He has dismissed SKY twice in 12 T20 innings.
SKY has a strike rate of 116.90 in this key battle.
#3
Shreyas Iyer vs Jasprit Bumrah
Shreyas Iyer has been leading PBKS from the front this season. He has racked up 488 runs with a strike rate of 172.43.
His battle against star Jasprit Bumrah in middle overs will be one to watch out for.
Notably, Iyer has fallen to Bumrah once in nine T20 innings. A strike rate of 139.13 against the best bowler at present highlights Iyer's ability.
#4
Marcus Stoinis vs Trent Boult
Marcus Stoinis's thunderous cameos with the bat have been bolstering PBKS in IPL 2025.
He hammered an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls to get PBKS past 200 against DC in Jaipur.
Top stop the Stoinis threat, MI could save Trent Boult for the death overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Stoinis has a strike rate of 118.91 against Boult in T20 cricket.