A look at India's biggest Test wins overseas (by runs)
What's the story
After losing the opener, India made a remarkable comeback against England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors claimed their first-ever Test win at this venue after successfully defending 607. They bowled out England for 271, winning by a mammoth 336 runs. Notably, India secured their biggest Test win overseas (by runs). Have a look at this list.
#1
336 runs vs England, Birmingham, 2025
As mentioned, India's 336-run win against England at Edgbaston is now their biggest away from home in Tests. Chasing 608, the hosts were bowled out for 271 on what turned out to be a rain-marred and thrilling Day 5. Akash Deep scripted history by taking six wickets. His exploits came after Shubman Gill slammed a double-ton (269) and a century (161).
#2
318 runs vs West Indies, North Sound, 2019
India's first-ever match in ICC World Test Championship history resulted in a big win. They hammered West Indies by 318 runs in the 1st Test in North Sound (2019). Chasing 419, the home side was dismissed for a mere 100. Jasprit Bumrah returned figures worth 5/7. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged the Player of the Match, having scored 81 and 102.
#3
304 runs vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2017
India's only other away Test win by more than 300 runs came in 2017. They thrashed Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the Galle Test. The Lankans, chasing 550, perished for 245. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan (190) and Cheteshwar Pujara (153) helped India score 600 in the first innings. Virat Kohli also slammed a second-innings ton.