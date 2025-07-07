A look at India's biggest Test wins overseas (by runs)

After losing the opener, India made a remarkable comeback against England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors claimed their first-ever Test win at this venue after successfully defending 607. They bowled out England for 271, winning by a mammoth 336 runs. Notably, India secured their biggest Test win overseas (by runs). Have a look at this list.

#1 336 runs vs England, Birmingham, 2025 As mentioned, India's 336-run win against England at Edgbaston is now their biggest away from home in Tests. Chasing 608, the hosts were bowled out for 271 on what turned out to be a rain-marred and thrilling Day 5. Akash Deep scripted history by taking six wickets. His exploits came after Shubman Gill slammed a double-ton (269) and a century (161).

#2 318 runs vs West Indies, North Sound, 2019 India's first-ever match in ICC World Test Championship history resulted in a big win. They hammered West Indies by 318 runs in the 1st Test in North Sound (2019). Chasing 419, the home side was dismissed for a mere 100. Jasprit Bumrah returned figures worth 5/7. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane was adjudged the Player of the Match, having scored 81 and 102.