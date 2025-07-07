County Championship: Indian spinner R Sai Kishore joins Surrey

Indian spinner R Sai Kishore has signed with Surrey for their next two matches in the County Championship. The 28-year-old cricketer has represented India in three T20 internationals, taking four wickets. He also boasts an impressive first-class record of 190-plus wickets. Sai Kishore currently captains Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Player's statement Sai Kishore excited to join Surrey Sai Kishore expressed his excitement about joining Surrey for the upcoming County Championship matches. He said, "Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game." The spinner will be available for two matches, against Yorkshire (July 22) and Durham (July 29).

Team standing Kishore bolsters Surrey's squad Surrey are the reigning champions of the last three seasons and currently sit at the top of Division One, just a point ahead of Nottinghamshire. They have five more games to play in this leg. Sai Kishore's addition to the squad is expected to bolster their chances further as he brings his international experience and skills into play.