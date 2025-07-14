Struggling Sam Konstas breaks unwanted record of David Warner: Stats 

Young Australian opener Sam Konstas's tour of West Indies has been a tough one, which ended with a duck in the third Test at Sabina Park. He scored just 50 runs in six innings against West Indies , averaging a mere 8.33. This is the lowest series average for an Australian opener in the 21st century, surpassing David Warner 's 2019 Ashes record. Only four other Australian batters have scored fewer runs in six innings as an opener in a Test series.

Tough conditions Konstas's struggles continue in Caribbean tour Konstas's final innings of the series came against a strong West Indies pace attack with a new pink Dukes ball under lights. He left his first ball from Shamar Joseph, defended the second and third, but pushed at the fifth one. The thick edge went straight to Roston Chase at gully. Konstas had managed 17 runs in his first outing of the game.

Numbers Paltry run in the series Konstas scored 3 and 5 in the series opener in Bridgetown before managing 25 and 0 in the St George's game. His latest failure means the 19-year-old managed 50 runs in this series at 8.33, as per ESPNcricinfo. Warner (9.50 in Ashes 2019) and Marcus Harris (9.66 in Ashes 2019) are the only other Aussie openers to clock a sub-10 average after batting at least six times in a Test series since 2000.

Technical issues West Indies bowlers have targeted both Konstas and Khawaja West Indies bowlers have targeted both Konstas and his opening partner Usman Khawaja throughout the series. Khawaja was dismissed for the sixth time in six innings by Shamar Joseph, but has faced over 300 balls in three matches. Meanwhile, Konstas has been exposed on both sides of his bat, raising questions about potential technical issues that need to be addressed at a lower level.

Future prospects Selector unlikely to pick Konstas for upcoming Ashes series Despite his struggles, there are still hopes for Konstas's long-term Test career. However, the Australian selectors may have to reconsider their options for the upcoming home Ashes series against England. Prior to this series, coach Andrew McDonald had expressed a desire for stability in the opening pair. Now, given Konstas's performance, it seems unlikely that he will be part of Australia's Ashes squad.

Domestic prospects Konstas has a number of Sheffield Shield matches lined up Before the Ashes, Konstas has a number of Sheffield Shield matches lined up at WACA, Junction Oval, Gabba and SCG. He may also get a chance to play for Australia A in two four-day games during the India tour in late September. If he manages to score three or four hundreds, especially at home Test venues, playing in the Ashes series could still be possible.