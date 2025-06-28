Roston Chase slams poor umpiring in 1st Test against Australia

West Indies captain Roston Chase has slammed the umpiring decisions that went against his team in the first Test against Australia at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. He believes these calls played a major role in the game's outcome. The criticism came after coach Daren Sammy raised concerns over TV umpire Adrian Holdstock's decisions, particularly those involving Chase and Shai Hope.

Match impact Decisions that went against West Indies The controversial decisions that irked West Indies included Chase's lbw dismissal despite a possible inside edge and Shai Hope's dismissal to an exceptional catch from Alex Carey. The pair had put together a 67-run stand, taking West Indies to 139 for five in reply to Australia's first innings total of 180. A caught-behind decision against Travis Head on Day 1 also drew criticism from the West Indies camp.

Frustration expressed Chase expresses disappointment over umpiring calls Chase expressed his disappointment over the umpiring decisions, saying they were "so many questionable calls" and none went in their favor. "I mean, as a player, you're out there, you're giving your all, you're fighting. And then nothing is going your way," he stated. "We had some questionable calls. That really set us back in terms of creating a big lead on the total that Australia set."

Accountability sought Chase calls for umpires to be held accountable Chase has called for more accountability from umpires for their poor decisions. He said players are heavily penalized when they make mistakes but nothing happens to officials even after making wrong or questionable decisions. "Nothing ever happens to them (officials). They just have a wrong decision or questionable decision and life just goes on."