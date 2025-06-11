Rovman Powell hits his 9th fifty in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies batter Rovman Powell hit a fiery 79* from 45 balls in the 3rd and final T20I versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.
England scored 248/3 in 20 overs as visiting WI needed a mammoth 249 runs to win.
Powell fought valiantly in a losing cause for his side. WI ended up with 211/8, losing by 37 runs.
Here's more.
Knock
Powell fights for sorry WI
WI were 70/4 in 7.1 overs when Powell walked out to bat. He added 49 runs alongside skipper Shai Hope, resurrecting the WI innings.
WI lost Hope and Romario Shepherd to be reduced to 120/6.
Alongside Jason Holder, Powell went on to add a 52-run stand.
WI were reduced to 174/8 at one stage before Powell showed his prowess, giving WI some fight.
Runs
Powell surpasses 1,800 runs in T20Is
Powell slammed nine fours and four sixes (SR: 175.56).
In 276 T20s (246 innings), Powell has scored 4,964 runs at 24.94. He hit his 20th fifty (100s: 1). Powell surpassed 300 fours (307). He also owns 325 sixes.
For West Indies, he has amassed 1,873 runs at 26.75 from 94 games (82 innings). He struck his 9th fifty (100s: 1).
Information
Powell averages 44.42 versus England
As per ESPNcricinfo, Powell averages 44.42 versus England. In 18 matches (17 innings), he has raced to 622 runs, striking at 167.20. He slammed his 3rd fifty versus England (100s: 1). He now owns 49 sixes versus England.