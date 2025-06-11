What's the story

West Indies batter Rovman Powell hit a fiery 79* from 45 balls in the 3rd and final T20I versus England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

England scored 248/3 in 20 overs as visiting WI needed a mammoth 249 runs to win.

Powell fought valiantly in a losing cause for his side. WI ended up with 211/8, losing by 37 runs.

Here's more.