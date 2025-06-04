What's the story

West Indies set a revised target of 246 runs against England in a rain-hit 3rd ODI at the Kennington Oval, London.

The match was reduced to 40 overs a side after rain impacted play in the 1st innings.

WI were 28/3 when Sherfane Rutherford came in. He held his fort from one end. Gudakesh Motie joined him when WI were 121/6.

The two added a 33-run stand before Motie alongside Alzarri Jospeh bolstered WI.

