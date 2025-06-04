3rd ODI: Sherfane Rutherford, Gudakesh Motie slam fifties versus England
What's the story
West Indies set a revised target of 246 runs against England in a rain-hit 3rd ODI at the Kennington Oval, London.
The match was reduced to 40 overs a side after rain impacted play in the 1st innings.
WI were 28/3 when Sherfane Rutherford came in. He held his fort from one end. Gudakesh Motie joined him when WI were 121/6.
The two added a 33-run stand before Motie alongside Alzarri Jospeh bolstered WI.
Here's more.
Match delay
West Indies lose 3 early wickets
The match started half an hour late after the West Indies team bus got stuck in traffic and reached The Oval 10 minutes after the scheduled toss.
Evin Lewis was dismissed early as he pulled Brydon Carse to short midwicket.
Brandon King followed him two overs later, edging a drive to Jacob Bethell at point.
Shai Hope also fell prey to a short-ball trap, pulling Saqib Mahmood to long leg and leaving West Indies reeling at 28/3.
Recovery phase
Rutherford's knock and middle-order collapse
Keacy Carty and Rutherford then steadied the innings with a 55-run partnership before rain interrupted play for over 90 minutes.
Despite being a late addition to the squad, Rutherford made his presence felt with a fluent 70 run-knock.
However, he didn't get much support from the middle order as Adil Rashid dismissed three batsmen in quick succession.
Lower order resilience
Motie, Joseph set target with attacking partnership
Motie, who came to bat after Roston Chase's dismissal, took on Rashid's hat-trick ball and hit it over deep midwicket for six.
After Rutherford's dismissal, Motie and Joseph formed a strong partnership, continuing to attack the England bowlers.
The duo added 91 runs for the eighth wicket in just 68 balls, setting a revised target of 246 runs in 40 overs for England.
Stats
6th ODI fifty for Rutherford
Rutherford faced 71 balls for his 70. He slammed nine fours and 2 sixes.
In 13 ODIs, Rutherford now owns 567 runs for West Indies at 70.87. He hit his 6th fifty (100s: 1).
In 7 matches versus England (5 innings), he owns 196 runs at 39.20. He slammed his 3rd fifty versus England.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rutherford has raced to 1,417 runs in List A cricket. He hit his 10th fifty.
Information
Motie slams a valiant 63-run knock
WI all-rounder Motie hit a brilliant 54-ball 63. The spinner smashed 5 fours and three sixes. Motie registered his 2nd ODI fifty. He owns 296 runs from 28 matches (17 innings) at 26.90. This was his maiden fifty versus England.