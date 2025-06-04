IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav among award winners
After over two grueling months of action, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title.
RCB defeated Punjab Kings after defending 190 in the final in Ahmedabad.
The Royal Challengers won their maiden IPL title, having missed out thrice previously.
Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Final as he delivered an impactful spell.
Here are the award winners.
PoM
Krunal Pandya: Player of the Final
As mentioned, Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match.
The RCB spinner played a crucial role in dismissing Josh Inglis, who looked threatening. Krunal stopped him from taking the game away.
Krunal, who earlier dismissed a well-set Prabhsimran Singh, conceded just 17 runs from his four overs.
The star all-rounder bowled a total of 12 dot balls.
Orange Cap
Sai Sudharsan bags Orange Cap
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan bagged the Orange Cap. He was a consistent run-scorer for GT throughout the season.
Sudharsan ended up scoring 759 runs from 15 matches at an incredible average of 54.21. He hit six fifties and a ton in his record-breaking season.
Sudharsan slammed 88 fours and 21 sixes, having struck at a staggering 156.17.
MVP
Suryakumar Yadav claims MVP award
Although Mumbai Indians lost Qualifier 2, their batter Suryakumar Yadav has been adjudged the season's Most Valuable Player (MVP).
In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries.
Suryakumar became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season. He earlier broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar.
Information
Most scores of 25+ runs
It is worth noting that Suryakumar scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings (IPL 2025), the most such scores for a batter in a T20 tournament. He had surpassed South Africa's Temba Bavuma (13) on this elite list.
Purple Cap
Prasidh Krishna claims Purple Cap
Another Gujarat Titans player won a big award.
Pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed the Purple Cap, having finished with 25 scalps from 15 matches at an incredible average of 19.52.
Prasidh is one of only three GT players with 25-plus wickets in an IPL season, the other being Mohammed Shami (28), Mohit Sharma (27), and Rashid Khan (27).
Awards
IPL 2025: Other notable awards
Apart from bagging the Orange Cap, Sai Sudharsan was also named the Emerging Player of the Season.
Lucknow Super Giants's Nicholas Pooran won the award for most sixes (40).
Kamindu Mendis won the catch-of-the-season award that dismissed Dewald Brevis earlier this season.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who finished at the bottom, won the Fairplay Award.