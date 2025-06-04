What's the story

After over two grueling months of action, Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings after defending 190 in the final in Ahmedabad.

The Royal Challengers won their maiden IPL title, having missed out thrice previously.

Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Final as he delivered an impactful spell.

Here are the award winners.