What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heading toward its climax with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) set to face off in Qualifier 2.

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.

PBKS made it to this stage after losing heavily to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, MI defeated Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring Eliminator.

Here we look at the match preview and key stats.