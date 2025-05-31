What's the story

The stage is set for an epic showdown in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.

MI come into this match with a hard-earned victory in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah powered MI in the knock-out game and he won't mind replicating his heroics.

Here we decode his numbers against Punjab Kings.