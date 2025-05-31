Jasprit Bumrah owns 24 IPL wicket vs PBKS: Key stats
What's the story
The stage is set for an epic showdown in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1.
MI come into this match with a hard-earned victory in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans.
Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah powered MI in the knock-out game and he won't mind replicating his heroics.
Here we decode his numbers against Punjab Kings.
Stats
Best economy versus PBKS
Bumrah fancies bowling against the Kings in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has accounted for 24 wickets in 17 IPL clashes in this regard.
The right-arm seamer averages 16.79 with the ball as his economy (6.23) is the best among bowlers with 20-plus IPL wickets against PBKS.
His career-best bowling figures of 3/15 against PBKS came in the 2018 season.
Information
Fine spell in league stage
The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS successfully chased down 185 in their only meeting versus MI in the IPL 2025 league stage. However, Bumrah starred in that contest as well, claiming 1/23 from four overs. He trapped the in-form Prabhsimran Singh in the fourth over.
Rivalry
Numbers vs key PBKS batters
Bumrah has tackled PBKS skipper Iyer 10 times in IPL, dismissing him just once.
The latter strikes at 132 in this battle.
Meanwhile, he has trapped PBKS star finisher Marcus Stoinis thrice across seven IPL meetings, conceding just 28 runs off 36 balls.
The MI-PBKS IPL 2025 league game marked Bumrah's first outing against Prabhsimran.
Numbers
Best economy in IPL 2025
Bumrah has 18 scalps this season at an average of 15.33 from 11 matches.
While the pacer's economy this year is 6.37, no other bowler with multiple wickets has a sub-7 economy.
With his only wicket in the Eliminator, Bumrah went level with Dwayne Bravo for the joint-2nd-most wickets among pacers in the IPL.
Having played 144 matches, the MI star has raced to 183 wickets at an incredible average of 21.81 (ER: 7.23).