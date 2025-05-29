Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Prabhsimran Singh for 5th time in T20s
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed an in-form Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 season in Mullanpur.
Bhuvneshwar dismissed the right-handed batter in his 2nd over and RCB's third.
Notably, Prabhsimran thumped Bhuvi for two fours before being dismissed in the final ball of the over.
We decode Bhuvi's stats against Prabhsimran in T20s.
Information
How did Prabhsimran get dismissed?
Prabhsimran, having already smashed two fours in that over, attempted to charge down on the pacer and fell prey. Bhuvneshwar used his experience and dragged the length back smartly. Prabhsimran went through with the swing and derived an edge to be caught behind.
Numbers
Bhuvi vs Prabhsimran in T20s
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bhuvi has now dismissed the batter for the 5th time in 20 overs cricket. Across 9 innings, the batter has scored 69 runs from 42 balls, striking at 161.90.
However, he averages 13.60 and has faced 19 dot balls.
Notably, four of the 5 dismissals have come in the IPL. Prabhsimran averages 17 runs versus Bhuvi in the cash-rich league.
Information
Prabhsimran surpasses 500 runs in IPL 2025
Prabhsimran scored 18 runs from 10 balls in this contest (SR: 180). He hit 2 fours and a six. Across 15 matches in IPL 2025, he has raced to 517 runs at 34.46. He has struck at 166.23.
Do you know?
32 wickets for Bhuvi against PBKS in IPL
Meanwhile, Bhuvi claimed 1/17 from 2 overs in this contest. He has now raced to a staggering 32 wickets from 24 matches versus PBKS in the IPL at 19.93. He is the joint-3rd-highest wicket-taker versus PBKS. Overall, he has 196 IPL scalps at 27.41.