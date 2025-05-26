IPL 2025: PBKS seal top-two finish with win over MI
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in Match 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully chased down 185, with Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis adding a 109-run stand.
Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's blazing knock powered MI.
PBKS have now secured a top-two finish. They are set to feature in Qualifier 1.
Here are the key stats.
MI innings
MI ride on SKY's exploits
Ryan Rickelton took MI off to a flier after PBKS elected to field. However, he departed in the sixth over for a 20-ball 27.
Rohit Sharma held his end while Suryakumar found occasional boundaries.
The latter was assisted by powerful cameos from Will Jacks (17), Hardik Pandya (26), and Naman Dhir (20) thereafter.
MI reached 184/7 as Arshdeep Singh's excellent final over restricted them.
PBKS innings
PBKS claim seven-wicket win
PBKS had another fruitful start, with openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh adding 34 runs.
However, Jasprit Bumrah was introduced early to difuse the Prabhsimran threat.
Priyansh, who lost his opening partner early, continued to attack, with the required run-rate soaring. He was joined by Inglis, as the duo made it a one-sided affair.
Skipper Iyer and Nehal Wadhera powered PBKS to a seven-wicket victory.
Scenario
PBKS to feature in Qualifier 1
As mentioned, PBKS have ensured a top-two finish with a win over PBKS.
The Iyer-led side, who were second before the match, now top the IPL 2025 standings with 19 points.
They have displaced Gujarat Titans, who finished with 18 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.254.
While MI finished fourth with 16 points, third-placed RCB (17 points) have a game to go.
Suryakumar
Blazing knock from SKY
Suryakumar came in after MI lost opener Ryan Rickelton in the sixth over.
He single-handedly carried MI as Rohit and Tilak Varma departed before the 100-run mark.
SKY held his fort and eventually finished on 57 off 39 balls (6 fours and 2 sixes). Arshdeep dismissed him in the final over.
The former completed 29 half-centuries in the IPL.
Milestone
Another milestone for Suryakumar
Suryakumar completed 8,500 T20 runs, with his 14th in the match. He unlocked the achievement in his 323rd encounter.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar became the fifth Indian batter with 8,500-plus runs in T20s.
Virat Kohli leads leads the tally with 13,434 runs. Rohit Sharma is next with 12,000-plus runs, followed by Shikhar Dhawan (9,797) and Suresh Raina (8,654).
Record
Most successive 25-plus scores in an IPL season
According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar now has the most consecutive scores of 25 or more in an IPL season.
He has recorded 14 such scores in IPL 2025. SKY's scores this season read 57, 73*, 35, 48*, 54, 40*, 68*, 26, 40, 28, 67, 27*, 48, and 29.
He broke a tie with Kane Williamson (13 in 2018) and Shubman Gill (13 in 2023).
Runs
Most runs for MI in an IPL season
Suryakumar unlocked another massive achievement in Jaipur. The star dasher now has the most runs for MI in an IPL season.
He surpassed Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who tallied 618 runs from 15 games in IPL 2010.
SKY, who has been in sublime form, has slammed over 620 runs this season. He has operated with a strike rate of over 168.
Information
600-plus runs in multiple seasons
It is worth noting that Suryakumar is the only player to have struck 600-plus runs in multiple IPL seasons for MI. He also hammered 605 runs from 16 games at a staggering strike rate of 181.13 in 2023.
Information
Incredible final over from Arshdeep
MI were cruising on 181/5 with one over to go. Vijaykumar Vyshak leaked 23 runs in the penultimate over as Dhir and SKY hammered him. However, Arshdeep conceded just three runs in the final over while dismissing Suryakumar, which made the difference.
Partnership
Priyansh and Inglis's match-winning partnership
Priyansh and Inglis straightaway launched a counter-attack after Prabhsimran's early dismissal.
They gave Bumrah his due respect but took every other bowler in remand.
From 34/1, the duo took PBKS past 140. Although Priyansh (62 off 35 balls) fell, it was too late for MI. He slammed 9 fours and 2 sixes.
Inglis departed for a 42-ball 72 (9 fours and 3 sixes).
Maiden over
Deepak Chahar bowls maiden over
PBKS started the run-chase with 10 runs in the first over.
Deepak Chahar delivered a maiden over thereafter to stall the Kings. Prabhsimran couldn't score a run.
As per Cricbuzz, Chahar became the sixth player to bowl a maiden over in IPL 2025. He joined Jofra Archer, Vaibhav Arora, Mukesh Kumar, Moeen Ali, and Arshdeep on this list.