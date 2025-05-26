What's the story

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in Match 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side successfully chased down 185, with Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis adding a 109-run stand.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav's blazing knock powered MI.

PBKS have now secured a top-two finish. They are set to feature in Qualifier 1.

Here are the key stats.