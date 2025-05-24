IPL 2025, Faf du Plessis leads DC versus PBKS: Details
What's the story
Faf du Plessis is leading the Delhi Capitals once again in place of Axar Patel, who misses a 2nd successive clash.
DC are up against Punjab Kings in what is their final match of the IPL 2025 season.
Axar's miss hands Afghanistan's Sediquallh Atal a chance. He is an entertaining player.
Faf won the toss against PBKS and has elected to bowl first.
Sides
Inglis and Stoinis back for PBKS; Nair returns for DC
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar.
Subs
Here are the Impact Substitutes
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett.
Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurna Vijay, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande.