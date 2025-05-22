What's the story

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mitchell Santner produced an exceptional show in the 63rd match of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals.

He picked three wickets and conceded just 11 runs at an economy of 2.75 as MI reached the playoffs.

The phenomenal spell consisted of as many as 16 dot balls, making it the most economical returns for a spinner on this ground, as per ESPNcricinfo.