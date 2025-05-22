IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians finish in top two?
What's the story
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2025 after a thumping 59-run win over Delhi Capitals.
The match, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21, was a must-win for MI to qualify.
With this victory, MI have reached the playoffs for the 11th time in history.
Placed fourth on the points, MI's next task is to finish in the top two.
Here's how they can do it.
Upcoming match
MI's final league fixtures
MI will face Punjab Kings in their last league match on May 26 in Jaipur. A win in this match would take MI's total to 18 points.
However, even a win wouldn't guarantee a top-two finish as other teams are also in the race.
The teams ahead of MI are Gujarat Titans (18), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17), and Punjab Kings (17).
Each of these sides has two matches remaining.
Information
Scenarios for MI
For MI to reach the top two, they need two of the three sides (GT, RCB, and PBKS) to lose their remaining games. Apart from winning their final game against PBKS, MI would hope to maintain their Net Run Rate (+1.292).
Information
How MI beat DC at Wankhede Stadium
MI beat Delhi Capitals in Match 63 to knock DC out. Suryakumar Yadav's 73* (43) helped MI get to 180/5 in 20 overs. In response, DC perished for 121. Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets each.
Journey
Can MI win their sixth IPL title?
Despite a forgettable start, MI have hit their form in time. They lost four of their first five matches before winning seven of their next eight.
They have a strong batting order in the form of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, and Tilak Varma.
Their bowling unit is just as strong with Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah.
With a star-studded line-up, one would back MI to win their record sixth IPL title.