What's the story

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2025 after a thumping 59-run win over Delhi Capitals.

The match, played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 21, was a must-win for MI to qualify.

With this victory, MI have reached the playoffs for the 11th time in history.

Placed fourth on the points, MI's next task is to finish in the top two.

Here's how they can do it.