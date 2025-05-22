IPL 2025: DC's Mukesh Kumar fined 10% of match fee
What's the story
Delhi Capitals fast bowler, Mukesh Kumar, has been docked 10% of his match fee after his team's defeat to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
The loss not only knocked DC out of playoff contention but also saw Mukesh being sanctioned under the IPL's Code of Conduct.
He was penalized for a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2, which concerns "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match."
Match analysis
How Mukesh fared with the ball
In the match against MI, Mukesh had a tough day on the field. He gave away 5 fours and 3 sixes in his four-over spell. His final figures read 4-0-48-2.
His costliest over was the 19th of MI's innings, where he gave away a whopping 27 runs.
This over proved to be instrumental in MI reaching their eventual winning score of 180/5.
Chase summary
DC falter in run-chase
During DC's run-chase, Mukesh was substituted by Impact Player KL Rahul.
Despite their efforts, DC fell short and could only score 121 runs. Faf du Plessis, Rahul, and Abishek Porel were all sent back cheaply as the side was reduced to 27/3.
Only Sameer Rizvi (39), Vipraj Nigam (20), and Ashutosh Sharma (18) showed some fight for the Capitals.
Information
Mukesh has taken 11 wickets
Mukesh, who has a knack for producing crucial breakthroughs, has had a modest run so far. He has bagged 11 wickets from as many encounters at an average of 32.63 in IPL 2025. His economy rate reads 10.11.