What's the story

Delhi Capitals fast bowler, Mukesh Kumar, has been docked 10% of his match fee after his team's defeat to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The loss not only knocked DC out of playoff contention but also saw Mukesh being sanctioned under the IPL's Code of Conduct.

He was penalized for a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2, which concerns "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match."