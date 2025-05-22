Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United, win Europa League title: Stats
In what was a scrappy affair, Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 title in Spain's Bilbao.
Brennan Johnson's 42nd minute goal was the difference in this contest.
Manchester United missed a few big chances in the 2nd half as Spurs sat deep and dug in to end their trophy drought.
Here are the details and stats.
4th successive win for Spurs over United this season
United are winless in their last seven meetings versus Spurs in all competitions (D2 L5). Notably, Spurs have beaten United in all of their 4 meetings this season, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Spurs kept three clean sheets in this run of 4 games.
Major European trophy for Spurs since 1984
Spurs claimed their 3rd UEFA Cup/Europa League trophy and the first since 1984.
Spurs played their 4th UEFA Cup/Europa League final, having won twice before this game in Bilbao (1972 and 1984) alongside finishing runners-up in 1974.
Spurs' record in this competition's final reads 3-1.
Meanwhile, one-time winners United lost for the 2nd time in an Europa League final (also in 2021).
Spurs will play in the Champions League next season
Spurs will play Champions League football next season. Despite being placed 17th in the Premier League, Spurs will be one of the 6 English sides in next season's Champions League. Meanwhile, United won't have any European football next season.
Spurs score ahead of half-time
In what was a fairly even first half, both sides lacked character in a big final.
United failed to test the Spurs keeper and didn't quite manage to find openings when they applied pressure.
Spurs put United under some nervy moments before scoring in the 42nd minute. Brennan Johnson poked in from close range after Pape Matar Sarr put in a cross.
Match stats from the first half
Spurs had three attempts with one shot on target. United had 2 shots on target from 5 attempts. Ruben Amorim's United had 14 touches in the opposition box to Spurs' 12. United owned 63% ball possession.
United miss big chances to level the contest
Nothing much happened until the 60th minute when Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario did well, keeping Lenny Yoro at bay after Bruno Fernandes' free-kick.
Micky van de Ven made an acrobatic goalline clearance from Rasmus Hojlund's looping header in the 69th minute.
Fernandes then missed a glorious opportunity by heading wide from 12 yards.
Spurs were kept busy at the back but they held on.
Manchester United's unbeaten run comes to an end
Spurs ended Manchester United's unbeaten run in this season's Europa League. United came into this match with 9 wins and 5 draws in a 14-game unbeaten run.
United ended the campaign with only three clean sheets. Meanwhile, Spurs finished their campaign with 6 clean sheets.
Full-time match stats
Spurs had three attempts with one shot on target. United managed 16 attempts with six shots on target. Amorim's men had 73.3% ball possession and and 84% pass accuracy from 512 passes.
An awful stat for United
As per Opta, this was the 31st time that Manchester United conceded the opening goal in a game this season; the most by any Premier League team across all competitions.
Champions!
