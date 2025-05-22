May 22, 202502:49 am

What's the story

In what was a scrappy affair, Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 title in Spain's Bilbao.

Brennan Johnson's 42nd minute goal was the difference in this contest.

Manchester United missed a few big chances in the 2nd half as Spurs sat deep and dug in to end their trophy drought.

Here are the details and stats.