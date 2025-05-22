Santner's first victim was in the form of Vipraj Nigam in the 8th over of DC's innings.

A quicker good length ball forced Nigam on the back foot and he punched it back to the bowler.

A top-notch delivery then did Sameer Rizvi in. Santner's slow pace deceived Rizvi on the sweep shot.

And then, Santner trumped Ashustosh Sharma in the same over.