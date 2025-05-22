Mitchell Santner floors Delhi Capitals with 3/11: Key stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians spinner Mitchell Santner produced a terrific display against Delhi Capitals in Match 63 of the IPL 2025 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
MI posted a challenging score of 180/5 in 20 overs.
In response, Santner choked the Capitals with 3/11 from his 4 overs. DC were bundled out for 121 and got eliminated from the playoff race.
Here's more.
Bowling
3 quality wickets for Santner
Santner's first victim was in the form of Vipraj Nigam in the 8th over of DC's innings.
A quicker good length ball forced Nigam on the back foot and he punched it back to the bowler.
A top-notch delivery then did Sameer Rizvi in. Santner's slow pace deceived Rizvi on the sweep shot.
And then, Santner trumped Ashustosh Sharma in the same over.
Information
Santner bowled 16 dot balls in the contest
Santner bowled 4 overs and conceded just 11 runs in addition to picking four wickets. His economy rate was 2.80. Santner bowled a total of 16 dot balls in the contest to make DC suffocate.
Numbers
223 scalps for Santner in T20s
In 28 IPL matches, the former CSK spinner owns 22 scalps. He has registered his best figures in the IPL.
Meanwhile, in IPL 2025, he has picked 7 scalps from 10 games at an average of 35.28.
Overall in the 20-over format, he has claimed 223 scalps from 223 matches at a solid 24.15.
Information
Our Player of the Day
Santner is our pick as Player of the Day. He was simply sensational against the Capitals and didn't allow them any room to operate with. He got three key wickets of players who had got starts.