IPL 2025, MI beat DC: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in Match 63 of the IPL 2025 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
With this win, MI have reached the playoffs, joining the likes of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.
MI posted 180/5 in 20 overs before bundling out DC for 121.
Here we look how the Impact Players performed.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul falters for DC
KL Rahul came on as DC's Impact Sub in the run-chase. He opened alongside Faf du Plessis. Rahul got off with two fours and was looking good.
However, he was dismissed by MI's left-arm pacer Trent Boult in the 3rd over, leaving DC reeling at 20/2.
Rahul scored 11 runs from 6 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Boult dismissed Rahul for 3rd time in IPL.
Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma picks one wicket for MI
MI's brought in spinner Karn Sharma as their Impact Sub. He bowled three overs in the match and conceded 31 runs.
Notably, he ended by picking the scalp of Kuldeep Yadav in the final ball of the 18th over.
Karn conceded at 10.30 runs an over and proved to be costly.