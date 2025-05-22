May 22, 202512:13 am

What's the story

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in Match 63 of the IPL 2025 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

With this win, MI have reached the playoffs, joining the likes of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

MI posted 180/5 in 20 overs before bundling out DC for 121.

Here we look how the Impact Players performed.