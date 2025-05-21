Mumbai Indians reach IPL 2025 playoffs; DC get eliminated: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians have reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
MI have joined the likes of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the playoffs.
MI beat Delhi Capitals in Match 63 of the IPL 2025 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Suryakumar Yadav's 73* helped MI get to 180/5. In response, DC faltered heavily (121/10).
MI innings
How did MI's innings pan out?
MI lost Rohit Sharma early as Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks got starts. However, DC fought back and reduced the hosts to 58/3 in the 7th over.
MI resurrected their innings through Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. The duo added 55 runs. DC dismissed Varma and sent Hardik Pandya back to reduced MI to 123/5.
However, Suryakumar and Naman Dhir stole the show thereafter.
Suryakumar
A SKY special helps MI get to 180
After 18 overs, Suryakumar was batting on 45 from 35 balls. He got to his fifty with a six in the first ball of the 19th over.
It was Dhir thereafter, who dominated that over bowled by Mukesh Kumar. In the final over, Suryakumar hit Dushmantha Chameera for two sixes and two fours. He scored 21 runs in the over.
Duo
An unbeaten 57-run stand added alongside Dhir
Mumbai managed 48 runs alone in the last 2 overs. As per Cricbuzz, it's their 2nd-most tally in overs 19-20 in the IPL after 51/0 versus DC in the same venue last season.
SKY and Dhir added a ferocious unbeaten 57-run stand for the 6th wicket from just 21 balls. Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 runs from 8 balls.
Runs
4th IPL fifty versus DC and 28th overall for SKY
SKY ended up with a score of 73* from 43 balls (SR: 169.77). He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes.
He has now raced to 4,177 IPL runs from 163 matches at 34.80. In addition to 28 fifties, he has two tons.
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has amassed 491 runs from 22 matches against DC at 30.68. He slammed his 4th fifty.
MI
SKY surpasses 3,500 IPL runs for MI
As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY surpassed 3,500 IPL runs for MI. In 109 matches (107 innings), he has raced to a tally of 3,569 runs at 38.37.
In addition to 27 fifties, he has smashed two hundreds. SKY has struck at 151.31 for MI in the IPL.
Notably, he is the 2nd MI batter after Rohit Sharma to complete 3,500 IPL runs for MI.
Do you know?
SKY is closing in on 8,500 runs in T20s
Overall in the 20-over format, SKY has notched 8,486 runs at 35.35 from 322 matches (298 innings). SKY hit his 58th fifty. He also owns 6 tons. Notably, he is closing in on 850 fours (848) and 400 sixes (372).
Kuldeep
Kuldeep Yadav gets to 100 wickets in IPL
Delhi Capitals's wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav completed 100 wickets in his IPL career.
Kuldeep accomplished the landmark with his first wicket. He managed 1/22 from his 4 overs.
Having made his IPL debut in 2016, Kuldeep took 97 games to complete a century of IPL scalps. Kuldeep averages 27.01 and his economy rate is 8.02. His tally includes 4 four-wicket hauls.
Record
Fewest matches to 100 IPL wickets among spinners
As per Cricbuzz, Kuldeep has bettered Harbhajan Singh's tally of reaching 100 wickets in fewer matches among spinners.
Fewest matches to 100 IPL wickets among spinners:
83 - Amit Mishra/ Rashid Khan/ Varun Chakaravarthy
84 - Yuzvendra Chahal
86 - Sunil Narine
97 - Kuldeep Yadav*
100 - Harbhajan Singh
DC innings
DC suffer in the run-chase
DC needed a strong start while chasing a target of 181 runs. However, they lost Faf du Plessis, who captained the side in place of Axar Patel.
Du Plessis, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel were all sent back cheaply as the side was reduced to 27/3.
Vipraj Nigam, Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma showed some fight. However, it was too little and too late.
Santner
Mitchell Santner's 3/11 floors DC
MI's left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was sensational for MI. He bowled 4 overs and conceded just 11 runs in addition to picking four wickets. His economy rate was 2.80.
Santner bowled a total of 16 dot balls in the contest to make DC suffocate.
In 28 matches, the former CSK spinner owns 22 scalps. He has registered his best figures in the IPL.
Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah becomes highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL
Star seamer Jasprit Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker against Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
Bumrah attained the milestone with his 1st scalp of the match. Bumrah finished with a three-fer in this match.
He overtook veteran bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, and Piyush Chawla, each of whom own 27 wickets.
Notably, no other pacer owns more than 25 wickets against DC.
Numbers
Bumrah races past 180 IPL wickets
Bumrah claimed 3/12 from 3.2 overs. Versus DC, he has now raced to 30 wickets from 23 matches at an impressive 21.73.
Overall in the IPL, Bumrah owns 181 scalps from 142 matches at 21.77.
He has become the 7th bowler in IPL history with 180-plus IPL wickets.
Overall in the 20-over format, he has 311 scalps from 242 matches at 20.06.
MI bowlers
Key stats of Boult, Bumrah and Chahar
Besides Bumrah and Santner's three-fers, Trent Boult managed 1/29 from his 4 overs.
Boult has now raced to 140 IPL scalps from 117 matches at 25.83. Boult has 19 scalps from 13 matches this season.
Meanwhile, in 9 matches this season, Bumrah owns 15 scalps at 14.86.
Deepak Chahar managed 1/22 from his 3 overs. He has 11 scalps this season.
Information
MI make it to the playoffs
After 13 matches, MI own 8 wins and 5 defeats, taking their points tally to 16. MI's NRR is +1.292. Meanwhile, DC own 13 points from 13 matches and remain fifth.