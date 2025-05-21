What's the story

Mumbai Indians have reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

MI have joined the likes of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the playoffs.

MI beat Delhi Capitals in Match 63 of the IPL 2025 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav's 73* helped MI get to 180/5. In response, DC faltered heavily (121/10).