Jasprit Bumrah becomes highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Star seamer Jasprit Bumrah has become the highest wicket-taker against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
Mumbai Indians's Bumrah reached the landmark at the Wankhede Stadium as IPL 2025 nears its business end.
The right-arm seamer, who is among the best bowlers in the tournament, has fancied facing the Capitals. He overtook several legends to top the wickets tally against DC.
Milestone
Bumrah surpasses these bowlers
Bumrah became the highest wicket-taker against DC in IPL history with his 1st scalp. He claimed a three-fer (3/12).
As per ESPNcricinfo, he overtook veteran bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, and Piyush Chawla, each of whom own 27 wickets.
Notably, no other pacer owns more than 25 wickets against DC in the tournament. Dwayne Bravo trails Bumrah with 23 scalps under his belt.
Stats
A look at his stats
Bumrah claimed 3/12 from 3.2 overs. Versus DC, he has now raced to 30 wickets from 23 matches at an impressive 21.73.
Overall in the IPL, Bumrah owns 181 scalps from 142 matches at 21.77. He has become the 7th bowler in IPL history with 180-plus IPL wickets.
Overall in the 20-over format, he has 311 scalps from 242 matches at 20.06.
Information
Another feat for Bumrah
Bumrah has added another feather to his cap. He now has the most wickets for a franchise against DC in the IPL. He went past Narine, who owns 27 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders against DC.
Information
Bumrah owns 16 scalps in IPL 2025
In 9 matches this season, Bumrah owns 16 scalps at 14.12. His strike rate is worth 6.39. He is the 2nd MI bowler with 15-plus scalps this season after left-arm pacer Trent Boult.
MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians reach IPL 2025 playoffs; DC get eliminated
Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
MI have joined the likes of Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in the playoffs.
MI beat Delhi Capitals in Match 63 of the IPL 2025 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Suryakumar Yadav's 73* helped MI get to 180/5. In response, DC faltered heavily (121/10).