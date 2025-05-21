What's the story

Star seamer Jasprit Bumrah has become the highest wicket-taker against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians's Bumrah reached the landmark at the Wankhede Stadium as IPL 2025 nears its business end.

The right-arm seamer, who is among the best bowlers in the tournament, has fancied facing the Capitals. He overtook several legends to top the wickets tally against DC.