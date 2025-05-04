What's the story

By beating Manchester United 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford have greatly enhanced their hopes of qualifying for European competition.

The victory takes Thomas Frank's Bees to the ninth position on the Premier League table, just a point behind Bournemouth with three matches to go.

Brentford went to half-time with a 2-1 lead. In the 2nd half, the Bees took a stunning 4-1 lead as United suffered.

Late goals from the visitors made things interesting.