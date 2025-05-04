Brentford outlast Manchester United in thrilling 7-goal match: Key stats
What's the story
By beating Manchester United 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford have greatly enhanced their hopes of qualifying for European competition.
The victory takes Thomas Frank's Bees to the ninth position on the Premier League table, just a point behind Bournemouth with three matches to go.
Brentford went to half-time with a 2-1 lead. In the 2nd half, the Bees took a stunning 4-1 lead as United suffered.
Late goals from the visitors made things interesting.
Match highlights
Brentford capitalize on Manchester United's defensive blunder
Brentford capitalized on an early chance after a defensive error from Luke Shaw and goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.
Although Mason Mount scored for United, Brentford equalized when Mikkel Damsgaard's shot deflected off Shaw, then Bayindir, into the net.
The Bees took the lead within five minutes as Christian Norgaard found Kevin Schade who headed home, after a stoppage in play that United wanted due to Matthijs de Ligt's injury but referee Anthony Taylor allowed to continue.
Game analysis
Brentford's Schade shines in 2nd half
The second half witnessed Schade score again, heading in a cross from Bryan Mbeumo.
Michael Kayode then assisted Yoane Wissa to extend Brentford's lead to 4-1, with the goal confirmed after a VAR review.
Despite United's Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo scoring stunning goals to narrow the deficit, it wasn't enough to prevent Brentford from securing their third consecutive win.