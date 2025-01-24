What's the story

Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim has revealed that veteran midfielder Casemiro no longer has the "characteristics" to be a regular starter for the club.

Since taking charge of the club, Amorim has only played Casemiro in four of his 16 matches.

Additionally, the 32-year-old Brazilian has been an unused substitute on 10 occasions.

Here's what Amorim had to say about Casemiro's irregular starts.