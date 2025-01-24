Amorim reveals reason behind Casemiro not starting regularly for United
What's the story
Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim has revealed that veteran midfielder Casemiro no longer has the "characteristics" to be a regular starter for the club.
Since taking charge of the club, Amorim has only played Casemiro in four of his 16 matches.
Additionally, the 32-year-old Brazilian has been an unused substitute on 10 occasions.
Here's what Amorim had to say about Casemiro's irregular starts.
Tactical shift
Amorim's strategy and Casemiro's position in the team
During United's recent 2-1 victory over Rangers in the Europa League, Amorim picked Toby Collyer and Bruno Fernandes to spearhead the midfield.
Meanwhile, he also reintroduced Christian Eriksen as one of the two No. 10s.
Additionally, the tactical move has practically demoted Casemiro to United's sixth-choice midfielder, with his contract expiring in 18 months.
Coaching philosophy
Amorim's approach to game strategy and player selection
Amorim has also clarified his approach to game strategy and player selection, saying he prioritizes certain characteristics in players based on his vision for the game.
"I have to make some choices. I want to play a style of game that is sometimes different from other coaches and I have to choose based on that, that's all," he explained.
This philosophy underlines Amorim's commitment to a unique style of play, which may not always align with the strengths of every player in the squad.
Transfer speculation
Uncertainty surrounds Rashford's future at Manchester United
Amorim also spoke about speculation over Marcus Rashford's future at United.
He said he wasn't sure if Rashford would stay with the club beyond the winter transfer window, which shuts on February 3.
"I don't know," he replied when asked if Rashford could be reintegrated into the team. "Guys, it's eight days. We will see in the end of the window what happened."
Star performer
Bruno Fernandes's pivotal role in Manchester United's success
Amorim also lauded Bruno Fernandes, who scored the winner against the Rangers and is now United's joint-top scorer of the season with nine goals.
"I think he's a top player," Amorim added.
"And then people talk a lot about his frustration, always with his arms in the air. Sometimes it's not a good thing to see but you have to see the other side."
Numbers
A look at Casemiro's 2024-25 stats for United
This season the veteran midfielder has featured in 14 Premier League matches for the Red Devils netting just one goal while failing to create any assists.
Meanwhile, across other competitions, he has five Europa League appearances (zero goals and assists).
Additionally, he has managed two goals across two League Cup fixtures.
He also played in the FA Community Shield.