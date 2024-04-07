Next Article

Liverpool drop points in 2-2 draw against Manchester United: Stats

What's the story Liverpool missed the chance to move back to the summit of the Premier League 2023-24 standings after a pulsating 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. The Reds have the same points as Arsenal but are behind on goal difference. Liverpool had a superb first half and led with Luis Diaz's goal. United went 2-1 up but conceded a late penalty.

Match stats and points table

Liverpool clocked 28 attempts and managed seven shots on target. United made nine attempts with five shots on target. The Reds dominated possession (63%) and owned an 84% pass accuracy. Liverpool are second after 31 matches (W21 D8 L2). United remain sixth and are winless in three successive matches (D2 L1). They have one win in six matches. The Red Devils have 49 points.